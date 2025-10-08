Naagin fame Surbhi Jyoti wishes her FIL on his birthday, thanks him for being her "role model"

Mumbai Oct 8 (IANS) Actress Surbhi Jyoti recently took to her social media account to wish her father-in-law on his birthday. The actress shared a heartwarming video compilation of family moments that captured intimate scenes of the family spending time together.

From tea sessions to meals and desserts, concluding with Surbhi's affectionate note, the video post had it all. The actress wrote, 'Happy birthday to the most amazing person in the world.' Thank you for being such an incredible role model and source of inspiration. I am so lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for being you. I love you so much."

Actress Surbhi Jyoti tied the knot with businessman Sumit Suri in October last year. The wedding took place at the hill station and was preceded by vibrant pre-wedding festivities, including wedding sangeet and engagement ceremonies, which Surbhi shared extensively on her social media back then. Guests from the television industry, including Anita Hassanandani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, and Karan Wahi, attended the function.

A video of Anita dancing to her iconic song, "Dil Ding Dong Ding Bole", went viral from Surbhi's Sangeet ceremony. Surbhi looked every bit royalty and gorgeous on her special day. The actress rose to fame with her performance in "Qubool Hai", one of the most popular TV shows of its time. She was then also seen essaying the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's "Naagin 3". The show cemented her place as one of television's top stars.

She also has appeared in Punjabi and web shows.

Most recently, Surbhi has been sharing glimpses of her post-wedding life, including intimate family celebrations such as the post of her father-in-law's birthday and her getaways with her husband.

The actress, through the function, revealed she is in close-knit family moments with her father-in-law, adding to the joyous chapters of her post-wedding life

