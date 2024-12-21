Sanjay Raut Questions Mahayuti Govt Over Portfolio Delay Despite Majority

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday expressed concern over the delay in the allocation of portfolios in the Maharashtra Cabinet and questioned the Mahayuti government regarding the reason for the delay despite having an adequate majority.

Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raut said, "What is happening in government, it's is difficult to understand. The government (Mahayuti government) has been formed but no portfolio has been allocated till now. there are a lot of law and order issues..who is accountable... despite having so much majority why is so much delay."

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and NCP also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Mahayuti alliance consisted of BJP, Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Ajit Pawar faction).

Raut also criticized the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for transferring the cases involving Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi saying, "The PM Modi Government can give this case to ED and FBI because they can do anything, they file fake cases."

On Thursday, both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs.

Following the incident, BJP MPs, led by Anurag Thakur, lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for "assault and incitement."

Shortly after, a delegation of Congress MPs, including women MPs, approached Parliament Street Police, accusing BJP leaders of misbehaving with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during a scuffle in the Parliament premises. (ANI)