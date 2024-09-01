Eknath Shinde
J·Sep 01, 2024, 12:53 PM
"Uddhav Thackeray takes name of Shivaji Maharaj but their work is like Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan": CM Eknath Shinde
J·Aug 11, 2024, 11:09 AM
"MNS workers retaliated," says CM Eknath Shinde after attack on Udhhav Thackeray's convoy in Thane
J·Aug 10, 2024, 12:26 PM
Param Bir Singh alleges attempts to implicate Fadnavis, Shinde by MVA government; says Uddhav, Pawar exerted pressure on officials
J·Jul 25, 2024, 07:35 AM
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde appeals to people to "Move to safer places" as continuous rains hit state
J·Jul 18, 2024, 01:38 PM
EC allows Shiv Sena (UBT) party to accept public contributions ahead of assembly polls
J·Jun 29, 2024, 09:11 AM
Maharashtra govt announces pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens from all religions
J·May 16, 2024, 01:06 PM
"Uddhav Thackeray backstabbed BJP...people in Shiv Sena believed they were wronged": Piyush Goyal
J·Feb 21, 2024, 11:27 AM
Convert draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into law: Manoj Jarange
J·Feb 20, 2024, 09:06 AM
Maratha reservation bill unanimously passed minutes after tabling in special Assembly session
J·Feb 19, 2024, 02:28 PM
New-Found Bond
J·Feb 16, 2024, 04:53 AM
Maharashtra Backward Class Commission submits report on Maratha reservation; CM Shinde urges activist Manoj Jarange to end fast
J·Feb 05, 2024, 07:49 AM
Sena vs Sena: Supreme Court to consider listing plea of Thackeray faction against speaker’s order
J·Jan 27, 2024, 08:35 AM
CM Shinde Meets Maratha Quota Activist Jarange
J·Sep 18, 2023, 03:11 AM
Deaths of soldiers in Anantnag encounter will be avenged: J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha
J·Sep 12, 2023, 08:59 AM
Bhide supports Maratha quotas agitation, says ‘no going back’
J·Jul 29, 2023, 01:17 PM
6 Amarnath returnees died in Buldhana highway bus crash
