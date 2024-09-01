Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra
John Doe
·Sep 01, 2024, 12:53 PM

"Uddhav Thackeray takes name of Shivaji Maharaj but their work is like Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan": CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra
John Doe
·Aug 11, 2024, 11:09 AM

"MNS workers retaliated," says CM Eknath Shinde after attack on Udhhav Thackeray's convoy in Thane

Maharashtra
John Doe
·Aug 10, 2024, 12:26 PM

Param Bir Singh alleges attempts to implicate Fadnavis, Shinde by MVA government; says Uddhav, Pawar exerted pressure on officials

Maharashtra
John Doe
·Jul 25, 2024, 07:35 AM

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde appeals to people to "Move to safer places" as continuous rains hit state

John Doe
·Jul 18, 2024, 01:38 PM

EC allows Shiv Sena (UBT) party to accept public contributions ahead of assembly polls

Maharashtra
John Doe
·Jun 29, 2024, 09:11 AM

Maharashtra govt announces pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens from all religions

Maharashtra
John Doe
·May 16, 2024, 01:06 PM

"Uddhav Thackeray backstabbed BJP...people in Shiv Sena believed they were wronged": Piyush Goyal

Maharashtra
John Doe
·Feb 21, 2024, 11:27 AM

Convert draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into law: Manoj Jarange

Maharashtra
John Doe
·Feb 20, 2024, 09:06 AM

Maratha reservation bill unanimously passed minutes after tabling in special Assembly session

Feature Post
John Doe
·Feb 19, 2024, 02:28 PM

New-Found Bond

Maharashtra
John Doe
·Feb 16, 2024, 04:53 AM

Maharashtra Backward Class Commission submits report on Maratha reservation; CM Shinde urges activist Manoj Jarange to end fast

John Doe
·Feb 05, 2024, 07:49 AM

Sena vs Sena: Supreme Court to consider listing plea of Thackeray faction against speaker’s order

Maharashtra
John Doe
·Jan 27, 2024, 08:35 AM

CM Shinde Meets Maratha Quota Activist Jarange

Jammu and Kashmir
John Doe
·Sep 18, 2023, 03:11 AM

Deaths of soldiers in Anantnag encounter will be avenged: J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Maharashtra
John Doe
·Sep 12, 2023, 08:59 AM

Bhide supports Maratha quotas agitation, says ‘no going back’

Maharashtra
John DoeJ
John Doe

6 Amarnath returnees died in Buldhana highway bus crash

