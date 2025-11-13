Maha CM lays foundation stone for development works for Nashik Kumbh Mela

Nashik, Nov 13 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the development works worth Rs 5,657.89 crore in Nashik city.

He assured that the works of Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be done in a quality and transparent manner, and Nashik will be made a beautiful and modern city.

Fadnavis said five times more devotees are likely to come to the Kumbh Mela than last time.

The Chief Minister said that works worth more than Rs 20,000 crores are being started in Nashik through the Central and state governments.

“This amount is likely to reach Rs 25,000 crores by the time of Kumbh Mela, and due to this, a large amount of infrastructure will be built,” he said

The Chief Minister further said that emphasis is being placed on repairing roads, highways, drinking water schemes, maintaining the sanctity of Godavari for the Kumbh Mela, creating good ghats, reviving old temples, and maintaining the ancient look of Godaghat while carrying out development works.

The Chief Minister said that an outer circular route is being prepared to manage the devotees during the Kumbh Mela, which will benefit Nashik in the future.

“Emphasis is being placed on developing a modern Nashik city through a new terminal building at Nashik Airport, railway facilities, bus station facilities, and a smart CCTV system,” he said.

He said that twelve hundred acres of land are being acquired, and the Kumbh is being organised on it.

Fadnavis assured that all these works of Kumbh Mela will be done transparently.

“Saints should guide the government for organising Kumbh Mela; their guidance is important,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Simhastha Kumbh Mela will change the face of Nashik, and the city will develop in a planned manner.

“This event will create an identity for Nashik on the world map. Kumbh Parv is an opportunity to make Nashik a beautiful and modern city,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the government is committed to creating quality facilities for the ceremony.

“Since a large number of devotees will come, the government and administration have a big responsibility for security and necessary preparations are being made for it. Artificial intelligence will be used for security,” he said.

He further said that Godavari is called the South Ganga, and the Ganga of development is coming to Nashik city through the inauguration of development works.

Kumbh Minister Girish Mahajan said that the government was honoured in the US by taking note of the previous Kumbh Mela.

“This time, more devotees are likely to come than last year. Since there is less space in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar compared to Prayagraj, the government and administration are working fast to make the upcoming Kumbh Mela safe,” he said.

The minister said that special efforts are being made by the police force to maintain an atmosphere of law and order.

--IANS

sj/dan