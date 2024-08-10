Devendra Fadnavis
J·Aug 10, 2024, 12:26 pm
Param Bir Singh alleges attempts to implicate Fadnavis, Shinde by MVA government; says Uddhav, Pawar exerted pressure on officials
J·Jul 18, 2024, 10:24 am
7 male and 5 female Maoists dead in Gadchiroli Naxal attack
J·Jun 14, 2024, 10:21 am
Blast kills 6 people: Director, Manager of Nagpur explosive manufacturing factory arrested
J·Jun 08, 2024, 01:27 pm
"Not running away, will win fort again": Devendra Fadnavis after offering to resign
J·Jun 05, 2024, 10:25 am
Devendra Fadnavis takes responsibility for BJP's poor show in Maharashtra, asks to be relieved as Deputy CM
J·Feb 20, 2024, 09:06 am
Maratha reservation bill unanimously passed minutes after tabling in special Assembly session
J·Feb 12, 2024, 12:00 pm
Will decide next move in 2 days: Ashok Chavan after quitting Cong; Opposition leaders hit out at him
J·Feb 12, 2024, 10:35 am
"Will Chavan also claim Congress, hand symbol?" jibes Sanjat Raut; Fadnavis says, 'Aage aage dekhiye hota hain kya'
J·Feb 12, 2024, 08:18 am
Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan resigns from Congress
J·Sep 28, 2023, 01:33 pm
Jackie Shroff attends Ganpati celebration at Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’s residence
J·Sep 04, 2023, 11:50 am
"I'm apologising on behalf of Govt..." Devendra Fadnavis on lathi charge against protesters demanding Maratha reservation
J·Sep 01, 2023, 10:58 am
‘India a Hindu Rashtra’: Sizeable citizens accept this fact, says Mohan Bhagwat
J·Jul 24, 2023, 06:09 pm
Ajit Pawar won't become chief minister of Maharashtra and he is aware of this fact: Fadnavis
J·Jul 02, 2023, 11:51 pm
MVA ravaged by 3rd ‘surgical strike’ in 3 years, after Shiv Sena, NCP splits
J·Jun 11, 2023, 12:32 am
Expose
J·Jun 10, 2023, 04:15 pm
Not unhappy, have responsibility as LoP in Maharashtra, says Ajit Pawar on new appointments in NCP
