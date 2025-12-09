Forensic evidence proves woman doctor wrote suicide note: CM Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 9 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that the SIT investigation by a woman IPS officer is currently underway in connection with the suicide of a female doctor from Phaltan hospital, and a judicial inquiry is presently going on to probe other issues related to this incident.

In a reply to a question by BJP legislator Amit Satam, the Chief Minister told the Assembly that the forensic reports have revealed that the woman died by hanging and not strangulation.

Besides, the woman's handwriting matched the suicide note, he said.

He announced that the investigation is still underway. However, efforts were made to file a charge sheet within the stipulated 60-day time period, rather than 90 days.

The Chief Minister said, "The investigation also revealed that Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane and one Prashant Bankar (son of her landlord) had cheated the doctor. Bhadane had indulged in her molestation. Both have been arrested."

He said the efforts were made to politicise the issue, which is quite unfortunate. He further assured the Assembly that women's security is of paramount importance and the government is quite committed to it. However, he asked the opposition parties not to link the security of women with the Ladki Bahin Yojana, and both should not be compared.

He added that 2.5 crore eligible beneficiaries have been covered under the Ladki Bahin Yojana.

CM Fadnavis said that the woman doctor was on an 11-month contract, so the government cannot consider giving a job to her family member on compassionate grounds. However, he assured that the government will provide maximum assistance to the deceased's family.

On the implementation of the Shakti Act to curb crime and violence against women, CM Fadnavis said that the new three laws encompass most of the provisions of the Shakti Act, and the government will try to incorporate the remaining.

The Phaltan woman doctor's death had rocked the state as she left a note inscribed on her palm accusing two individuals of causing her distress.

The note alleged that Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane repeatedly raped her and that one Prashant Bankar (son of her landlord) subjected her to mental harassment and torture.

She stated both had mentally tortured her for months.

Relatives and opposition leaders alleged that the doctor had made prior complaints about facing pressure from police and political individuals (including an MP) to change post-mortem reports and issue fake medical fitness certificates.

Following the incident, PSI Gopal Badane was suspended, and both he and Prashant Bankar were arrested. A case of rape and abetment to suicide was registered against the duo.

--IANS

sj/svn