SIT Investigation
J·Jul 09, 2024, 07:42 AM
Hathras Stampede: 6 officials including SDM, CO suspended for negligence in duties
J·Jul 09, 2024, 04:54 AM
Hathras Stampede: SIT says organisers of 'Satsang' responsible for mishap
J·Jun 10, 2024, 02:25 PM
Bengaluru court sends former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to 14 days judicial custody
J·May 29, 2024, 06:53 AM
Two held for distributing videos of Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual abuse of women
J·May 29, 2024, 06:45 AM
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich to Bengaluru, likely to reach on May 31 midnight
J·May 21, 2024, 11:34 AM
Delhi Police to record statements of all people who Bibhav met in Mumbai
J·May 13, 2024, 02:27 PM
HD Revanna granted conditional bail in kidnap case linked to 'obscene video' case
J·May 08, 2024, 11:56 AM
Karnataka: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna sent to judicial custody till May 14 in 'obscene video' case
J·Dec 16, 2023, 06:42 AM
Rajasthan: New CM Bhajan Lal Sharma forms SIT in paper leak case
J·Sep 28, 2023, 05:11 AM
Punjab Congress MLA arrested from Chandigarh residence
J·Sep 12, 2023, 08:06 AM
Bitcoin scandal: SIT raids residences of accused in Bengaluru
J·Jul 31, 2023, 11:24 AM
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking CBI probe into death of Bihar BJP leader during march
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Ramachandra Bharati has two passports, according to the T'gana SIT investigation
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.