Ex-TTD Chairman Subba Reddy asks TDP to stop defaming Tirumala temple

Amaravati, Nov 27 (IANS) YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader and former TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, on Thursday, condemned what he called Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) ongoing political campaign against the sacred Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

The former Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) said that the holy shrine is being intentionally dragged into politics through a sustained misinformation drive targeting the Laddu prasadam, even as the SIT investigation is still underway.

False leaks and fabricated narratives, he said, are being pushed to damage the temple's global reputation.

Addressing media persons in Delhi on Thursday, he reiterated that he has done no wrong and is prepared to face any form of inquiry, including a public lie detector test, in the presence of the media.

Subba Reddy recalled his service as MP and two-term TTD Chairman, during which he consistently worked to uphold the temple's sanctity.

His family has been devoted to spiritual service for generations, and he himself has taken Ayyappa Deeksha nearly 30 times.

Yet, the former TTD Chairman is being targeted only because of his proximity to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He alleged that TDP and its supporting media are deliberately linking the Laddu issue to him for political gain.

He reminded that it was Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who alleged use of animal fat in Laddus, a baseless claim that compelled him to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court to safeguard the temple's prestige.

He asked why he would approach the Supreme Court if he had anything to hide.

Subba Reddy asserted that TDP's allegations lack basic clarity.

"There is no confirmation whether vegetable fat or animal fat was involved, nor whether the tankers in question even entered the Laddu production line. With TTD's mandatory lab checks, no substandard ghee can enter production," he said and claimed tankers were rejected both during TDP's tenure and YSRCP regime.

The tankers now under suspicion came in June–July 2024, when Chandrababu Naidu was in power, and SIT confirmed they were rejected and later rerouted in August, again under TDP rule.

If adulteration occurred, responsibility lies entirely with the then government, he said.

Subba Reddy noted that the same lab functioned under both governments, but it was strengthened during his leadership with NDDB-supported equipment worth Rs 80 lakh.

Claims that 20 crore laddus from 2019–24 used adulterated ghee are disgraceful and politically motivated, he said.

He clarified that TTD's ghee procurement involves multiple suppliers every six months.

No single company ever supplies the entire quantity.

The company whose tankers were rejected in June–July 2024 supplied to TTD for the first time.

"While TDP accuses YSRCP of buying ghee at Rs 326/kg, TDP itself purchased at Rs 276, Rs 279, and Rs 295/kg earlier. If price implies adulteration, TDP's purchases must also be questioned," he said.

The YSRCP leader urged SIT to conduct a comprehensive 10-year investigation instead of a selective probe.

He also said that after alleging adulteration, the TDP government purchased ghee at Rs 475/kg in September 2024 , which, by their own logic, should also be suspect.

Subba Reddy reaffirmed that he never sought financial benefit from TTD despite handling tenders worth hundreds of crores.

He claimed that when he was Chairman, TTD saved nearly Rs 90–100 crore by reviewing inflated tenders for Srinivasa Setu.

He said Rs 1,200 crore illegally placed by the previous TDP government in YES Bank was immediately shifted to nationalised banks, just weeks before YES Bank collapsed.

VIP culture was curtailed by cancelling L1–L2 break darshans.

Plastic usage in Tirumala was drastically reduced.

Organic and cow-based products were used for all nivedyam, and 100 cows from TTD's gosala supplied milk and ghee for the deity.

More than 516 goshalas received financial support.

He listed major service initiatives during his term including a 50,000 square feet children's heart hospital that provided free treatment to 3,000 children, and the Rs 350 crore Sri Padmavati Multi-Specialty Hospital, now under progress.

TTD's first-ever White Paper listing 960 temple properties was published, along with a board resolution that temple assets must never be sold.

The SRIVANI Trust was introduced to eliminate middlemen; despite TDP labelling it corrupt, the same scheme continues today.

Subba Reddy condemned the mishandling of Vaikuntha Ekadashi token distribution by the present government, which led to a stampede and six deaths.

