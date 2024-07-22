YSRCP

·Jul 22, 2024, 07:57 AM

TDP slams Jagan's 'planned' Delhi dharna as "political drama"

·Jun 09, 2024, 05:56 AM

TDP's Rammohan Naidu to be youngest Union Minister in Modi Cabinet 3.0

Andhra Pradesh
·Feb 24, 2024, 10:54 AM

"Time has come for all of us...": YSRCP MP Narsapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishna resigns from party

Andhra Pradesh
·Oct 05, 2023, 05:23 AM

Actor, Politician Pawan Kalyan exits NDA to support Chandrababu Naidu

Telangana
·Sep 14, 2023, 10:16 AM

ED summons BRS leader K. Kavitha in Delhi Excise Policy case

Andhra Pradesh
·Sep 14, 2023, 06:32 AM

Cop's shameful comments: YSRCP urges MEA to raise issue with US

Andhra Pradesh
·Jul 20, 2023, 12:28 AM

Despite Pawan Kalyan’s push, BJP hesitant to have TDP on board

·Jun 11, 2023, 04:35 PM

Nadda Slams YSRCP For ‘Corruption, Lawlessness In Andhra’

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Delhi Excise Policy case: Delhi Court sent YSRCP MP's son to 10 days remand

Telangana
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Suspended YSRCP MLA alleges threat to life

Andhra Pradesh
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

TDP MLA attacked in Assembly at Jagan's behest: Chandrababu Naidu

·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

In RS, YSRCP raises the topic of instant loan app scam

Andhra Pradesh
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Numerous people gather in Kurnool to support the three Andhra capitals

Telangana
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

ED examinations Leader of the YSRCP in the Nepal casino case

Andhra Pradesh
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu, son detained on forgery charges

Maharashtra
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Andhra’s finances better than that of Centre, jibes YSRCP leader

