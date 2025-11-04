Jagan visits cyclone-hit areas, demands crop insurance for all farmers

Amaravati, Nov 4 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded that the TDP-led coalition government implement crop insurance for all farmers.

Accusing the coalition government of adopting anti-farmers policies, he said the implementation of the crop insurance scheme will provide relief to farmers who suffer losses due to natural calamities.

YS Jana on Tuesday visited some areas affected by the recent Montha cyclone in Krishna district and interacted with farmers.

He stated that the cyclone damaged crops over 15 lakh acres in the state. The farmers have suffered huge losses with damage to paddy crops on 11 lakh acres.

Speaking to the media, the YSRCP leader alleged that crop enumeration was not done properly to evade compensation. The enumeration was taken up in a hurry, and there are many riders, like paddy will not be procured for those who claim crop insurance.

He claimed that the district Collector asked the officials to complete the enumeration in one day, and farmers in all the 25 districts are saying in unison that no one had done the enumeration, and no official had come for a field visit. While paddy farmers are the biggest losers with 11 lakh acres being sown, cotton, banana, maize, and other crops were washed away during Cyclone Montha.

He said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has to be grossly blamed for doing away with crop insurance, and the farmers had to bear the brunt. As it is his fault for not implementing the crop insurance, his government should pay the Rs 600 crore dues and start paying the premium for the forthcoming Rabi season.

He pointed out that during the 18 months of coalition government, there were 16 disasters, from cyclones to heavy rains to drought, and alleged that the government has no compassion for farmers.

“While farmers are in distress, Chandrababu conducts an aerial survey and leaves for London, while his son goes to Mumbai to watch a cricket match, leaving farmers in the lurch,” he said.

The former Chief Minister alleged that Chandrababu Naidu did not pay the promised input subsidy of Rs 20,000 for two years and gave only Rs 5,000.

“During our term, we have promptly paid input subsidy, and crop insurance was done with punctuality, besides the Rs 3,000 crore Price Stabilisation Fund, which has ensured that farmers get MSP at all times. We spent Rs 78,000 crore during our term,” he said.

Under the coalition government, only 19 lakh farmers were registered for crop insurance, as they had taken bank loans and which is mandatory for them, and the remaining farmers stand to lose.

“During our term, we had paid a premium for 85 lakh farmers. We demand that the crop insurance amount should be paid to all farmers as the government has defaulted in paying the premium,” he said.

