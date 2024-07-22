TDP

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jul 22, 2024, 07:57 AM

TDP slams Jagan's 'planned' Delhi dharna as "political drama"

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jun 09, 2024, 05:56 AM

TDP's Rammohan Naidu to be youngest Union Minister in Modi Cabinet 3.0

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jun 05, 2024, 12:14 PM

We are in NDA, asserts TDP chief Naidu

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Jun 05, 2024, 09:31 AM

PM Modi tenders resignation to President Murmu ahead of next government formation

featuredfeatured
Andhra Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Oct 05, 2023, 05:23 AM

Actor, Politician Pawan Kalyan exits NDA to support Chandrababu Naidu

featuredfeatured
Andhra Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Sep 25, 2023, 12:13 AM

Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial custody extended till Oct 5

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 16, 2023, 02:35 PM

TDP to raise issue of Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in Parliament

featuredfeatured
Andhra Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Sep 14, 2023, 02:52 PM

Chandrababu Naidu had even not signed Skill Development Corporation file: Lokesh

featuredfeatured
Andhra Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Sep 10, 2023, 12:36 AM

CID continues questioning Chandrababu Naidu

featuredfeatured
Andhra Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Aug 05, 2023, 12:03 AM

Violence in Andhra town as police stops Chandrababu Naidu’s convoy

featuredfeatured
Andhra Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Jul 20, 2023, 12:28 AM

Despite Pawan Kalyan’s push, BJP hesitant to have TDP on board

featuredfeatured
Telangana
John DoeJ
·Jun 07, 2023, 12:26 AM

TDP will regain glory in Telangana: Chandrababu Naidu

featuredfeatured
Andhra Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

TDP MLA attacked in Assembly at Jagan's behest: Chandrababu Naidu

featuredfeatured
Andhra Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

From January 27, TDP's Nara Lokesh will undertake 4,000 km padyatra

featuredfeatured
Telangana
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Chandrababu Naidu sure TDP would regain lost glory in Telangana

featuredfeatured
Andhra Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu, son detained on forgery charges

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc