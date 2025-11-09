Andhra Minister Lokesh urges Bihar to give another term to NDA for continued development

Amaravati/Patna, Nov 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology Nara Lokesh on Sunday appealed to people of Bihar to give yet another mandate to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying only a double-engine government can ensure continued development of the state.

On the last day of the campaigning for the second phase of Assembly elections in Bihar, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary addressed a press conference in Patna.

He told voters that at a time when Bihar is witnessing development, the change of government would derail the process. He told them that in Andhra Pradesh YSR Congress Party came to power by appealing to people to give them a chance. He alleged that after YSRCP came to power, many industries left the state.

"We should understand that we have a double-engine government, which is very important for Bihar. Prime Minister Modi and CM Nitish Kumar can work together to fulfil Bihar’s vision. The plane is on the runway, and it’s time for take-off. This is not the time to stop. I appeal to Bihar to give us a fifth term, and together we will develop the state properly,” he said.

Stating that there was ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar before Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister, he said Bihar is witnessing rapid progress thanks to the double-engine government. “I spoke to industrialists in Patna. They are happy with the development works and the government polices here. Bihar has allocated the maximum funds in the Union Budget. After Bihar, Andhra Pradesh has got the highest allocation. This was possible because of the NDA, ruling both states,” he said.

“There is a need to ensure the victory of the NDA in Bihar for three reasons. Leadership track record, double engine government, and continuity of governments,” he said.

Lokesh said Bihar's role in achieving the Viksit Bharat goals is very crucial. He appealed to the youth of Bihar once again to ensure the victory of the NDA for Bihar's all-round development.

Lokesh also met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Patna. The TDP leader posted on X that Pradhan is tirelessly working for the victory of the NDA in Bihar.

Lokesh stated that Pradhan played a key role in the victory of the BJP in the Haryana and Odisha elections. “On this occasion, I congratulated Shri Pradhan for the constructive efforts he is making to once again bring the NDA government to power in Bihar. I expressed confidence that the NDA government will come to power again in Bihar,” he said.

Lokesh earlier met representatives of the Bihar Industries Association and the Chamber of Commerce in Patna. “Only when states are strengthened will the country achieve development. The people of the country have chosen the right leader as Prime Minister at the right time. As a result, India has achieved unprecedented development over the past decade,” he said.

--IANS

ms/uk