TDP Parliamentary Party leader seeks SIR in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Nov 30 (IANS) TDP Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu said on Sunday that the Election Commission of India should undertake the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader said that the party welcome the SIR taken up by the Election Commission in various states.

He stated this while talking to media persons after the all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi ahead of the Parliament session.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government sought the cooperation of all the parties in the smooth functioning of the Parliament.

The opposition parties demanded a debate on the concerns about SIR during the winter session, beginning on Monday.

TDP, which is an ally of the NDA, raised various issues during the meeting. It sought a debate during the session on the sharing of Krishna River waters between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Sri Krishna Devarayalu said he also raised the issue of the Jaljivan Mission. He sought a debate in the Parliament so that there is clarity on how the Jaljivan scheme will be implemented and what benefits Andhra Pradesh can get.

The TDP leader voiced his party’s views on SIR in the context of the opposition parties insisting on a debate on the concerns about the exercise.

The Election Commission on Sunday extended the SIR schedule by a week in 12 States and Union Territories to ensure voters can verify their names in the electoral rolls. This move aims to enhance the accuracy and inclusiveness of voter lists ahead of upcoming elections.

The SIR has been taken up in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The EC has extended the enumeration period to December 11. The draft electoral roll will be published on December 16, while claims and objections can be filed from December 16 to January 15, 2026.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to be covered in the next phase of SIR.

--IANS

ms/uk