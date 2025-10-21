Kerala HC seeks probe into larger conspiracy in Sabarimala gold theft case

Kochi Oct 21 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the SIT to investigate whether a larger conspiracy was involved in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

It was the High Court which appointed the SIT early this month and gave six weeks to complete the probe and also instructed it to apprise the Court on the progress in the investigation.

On Tuesday the SIT head appeared before a closed court room and he was asked about the progress of the investigation.

According to the preliminary investigation report, evidence suggests that a conspiracy was indeed behind the gold theft.

The Court is understood to have questioned why the investigation had not progressed further despite this finding.

The SIT confirmed that the gold theft at Sabarimala was carried out as planned.

The case has been adjourned for further hearing on November 15.

The SIT has registered two separate FIRs and have arraigned 10 people as the accused, with sponsor Unnikrishnan Potti as the first accused.

According to the investigation progress report submitted to the High Court, the theft was meticulously planned based on calculations regarding the gold offerings, including the Dwarapalaka sculptures provided in 1998 by Vijay Mallya.

The accused reportedly believed that replacing the gold with painted replicas would prevent detection.

The SIT informed the court that Potti has been arrested and additional arrests are expected.

Meanwhile, the SIT after questioning Anantha Subramaniam, a friend of Potti, for more than 10 hours was let off late Monday night and has been given a notice also that if needed he will have to report again.

In 2019, Subramaniam reportedly transported the gold-covered Dwarapalaka sculpture pieces from Sabarimala to Bengaluru. Investigators are also working to link other suspects, including Nagesh and Kalpesh, to the case.

The SIT is now going forward to summon the two Board officials who have now been suspended after their name figured in the list of accused.

