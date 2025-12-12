Maharashtra nearing Maoist-free status, says Fadnavis; directs fresh security and development push

Nagpur, Dec 12 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that while the Union government has set 2026 as the target year for eliminating the Maoist threat across the country, Maharashtra is already a step ahead and stands on the threshold of becoming Maoist-free.

He said the progress achieved was due to the result of the state government’s clear policy direction and sustained work by the police.

Fadnavis was speaking while presiding over a review meeting of the State-Level Committee on the National Plan and Action Framework. During the meeting, he issued a series of directives aimed at strengthening security arrangements and deepening development work in affected regions.

He instructed officials to set up new police posts in remote and inaccessible areas to end the Maoist activities. These police posts, he said, must have adequate manpower and proper facilities to support long-term operations.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure that all villagers receive the benefits of government schemes and to expand efforts to create employment opportunities for local youth. He asked the administration to set up marketplaces for the sale of local products. Fadnavis praised the police for their work, which has resulted in the surrender of several Maoists carrying rewards.

Fadnavis directed that the process of awarding a one crore rupee reward to the Gadchiroli Police be completed without delay. The amount had been announced in recognition of the force’s work in weakening Maoist influence and securing the surrender of hardcore Maoist leaders and cadres.

He also instructed that police who have performed exceptionally in anti-Maoist operations should receive timely promotions. According to him, proposals concerning Gadchiroli that require clearance at the ministry level must be processed with priority and strictly as per rules.

The CM directed officials to begin work immediately on a new Superintendent of Police office in Gadchiroli, adding that the state would make funds available. He also asked for the procurement of 33 new vehicles for the police to be completed at the earliest.

Referring to the police post set up at the site where Maoists had celebrated after killing 17 police personnel in a 2009 attack at Laheri in Bhamragad taluka, Fadnavis said the new police post strengthened public trust in the police. He described it as a clear sign that the influence of Maoists was nearing an end.

“The government is actively countering the Maoist movement with robust development work, particularly in connectivity. Construction will begin on the 17.30 km Dhodraj-Nilgunda-Kawande road. Further development includes the construction of the Korma Nala Bridge and the Bedre Bridge beyond Kawande, extending road connectivity up to Bijapur,” he said.

Fadnavis further said that a 750-metre bridge would be built over the Indravati River on the Damrancha-Sandra route. For better communication in Gadchiroli, he said the number of mobile towers had increased significantly, with 271 in place by 2022 and plans for 521 additional towers between 2023 and 2025.

