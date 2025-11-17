Fadnavis govt reinstates Uddhav as Bal Thackeray memorial trust chief amid Shinde Sena’s opposition

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena received a major setback ahead of the Mumbai civic body polls after the state government re-appointed Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as the chairman of the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Trust.

The MahaYuti government, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved the re-appointment despite strong opposition from the Shinde camp, which viewed the move as a signal for the Shinde Sena faction to accept the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ultimate authority in running the government and the alliance's functioning.

Reacting to the appointment, Fadnavis said, "We will consistently continue to walk on the path of ideology shown by the revered Shiv Sena Chief, the Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray."

Former Mayor and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Kishori Pednekar hailed the government's decision, suggesting it would boost party morale ahead of the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is a civilised leader despite ideological differences. We welcome the decision taken by the government. We are happy,” she said.

Uddhav Thackeray’s return to the post comes six years after he stepped down upon taking charge as CM in 2019. The reappointment also fell on the 13th death anniversary of his father and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray had quit the chief minister’s office following the split in the Shiv Sena after the Eknath Shinde revolt in 2022. After the Shinde-led MahaYuti government took office in June 2022, the post of chairman remained vacant.

Shinde Sena leader Ramdas Kadam had even pressed for Uddhav Thackeray’s removal.

The decision comes at a time when the Shinde camp and Shiv Sena-UBT are locked in a hard contest for control in the coming BMC elections and for influence among the Marathi Manoos, a support base both factions rely on.

The Shinde group has already drawn several former corporators from the UBT. Uddhav Thackeray, who has said that he and his cousin, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, intend to work together, is now shaping his strategy to counter the Shinde faction and the MahaYuti in the civic polls.

Other appointments to the Trust include former minister and senior UBT leader Subhash Desai, former minister Aaditya Thackeray, BJP legislator Parag Alavani and Shiv Sena deputy leader Shishir Shinde.

The chief secretary, the two urban development secretaries, the law and judiciary secretary and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner will serve as ex officio members. The government will name two more members later.

The Trust was formed in 2016 with Uddhav Thackeray as its first chairman after the Mayor’s Bungalow at Shivaji Park was chosen as the site for the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial. He stepped down from the post in 2019 after becoming chief minister.

