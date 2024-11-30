Congress is a failed and frustrated party with a malicious character BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan

Hyderabad (Telangana): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Saturday lashed out at the opposition Congress party and called them a failed and frustrated party which had a malicious character.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said , "The failed and frustrated Congress Party, which is maliciously character assassinating our Constitutional institutions, poses a very dangerous threat to our nation and democracy. The Congress Party has been a fountainhead of electoral malpractices in the past, and yesterday's CWC Resolution is a mockery and it is deplorable..

There are also working committee members that have said that they don't have problems with the EVMs.. was his view taken into consideration? They should keep in mind that they should not lie.. "

Further, he said that the party was aware of losing in the Maharashtra elections.

"The party was also very aware that they were failing in Maharashtra.. We have reports saying that the Congress President is going to participate in an 'EVM hatao rally'. They should participate in 'Gandhi Parivar hatao rally'... The Congress Party has been exposed because the people of the country know the Congress Party never cares about the nation...for them their dynasty comes first and it is very clear that they are trying to protect their dynasty and not the nation," the BJP spokesperson added.

This comes in after Congress leader Bhai Jagtap made an objectionable comment on the Election Commission and compared them to a 'kutta' (dog).

Jagtap also doubled down on his derogatory remarks against the EC amid the row over the usage of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMS) and said that the country's democracy has been "disreputed" because of ECI's "sycophancy."

Earlier today, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and wrote a letter to the Election Commission over Congress leader Bhai Jagtap's "kutta" (dog) remark regarding the poll body. (ANI)