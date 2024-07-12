Indian Democracy
Jul 12, 2024, 11:19 AM
June 25 to be observed as "Samvidhan Hatya Divas" in remembrance of 1975 Emergency, announces Centre
Jun 24, 2024, 07:48 AM
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, take oath as Members of Parliament
Mar 14, 2024, 08:06 AM
Ram Nath Kovind-led panel on 'One Nation One Poll' recommends single electoral roll, electoral Photo IDs
Jan 25, 2024, 02:16 PM
India's Democratic Legacy Predates Western Democracy, Affirms President Murmu
Dec 14, 2023, 06:14 AM
Parliament security breach: Congress to stage protest in Mysore and Bengaluru against BJP MP Pratap Simha
Oct 04, 2023, 05:01 AM
'Black day' for Indian democracy: Abhishek Banerjee slams Centre after manhandling of TMC leaders by Delhi Police
Sep 23, 2023, 09:43 AM
Judiciary, legal fraternity have been long protectors of India's justice system: PM Modi
Sep 18, 2023, 09:53 AM
Govt trying to scare Oppn with ED, attempting to weaken it: Kharge
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
'Some People Try To Hurt India's Reputation On International Stage' Rajnath Slams Rahul
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Rahul Has Become Permanent Part Of 'Anti-India Toolkit', Must Apologise: Nadda
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
'Questions Raised On India's Democracy An Insult To Citizens': PM