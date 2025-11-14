Salutations to 'Jawahar of Hind': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, calling him 'Jawahar of Hind' and his ideals a continuing source of inspiration.

Posting on X, Gandhi said, “India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, laid the foundation of constitutional and democratic values in independent India through his visionary and fearless leadership, and provided the country with a new direction. His ideals and values continue to be a source of inspiration for us even today. Respectful salutations to 'Jawahar of Hind' on his birth anniversary.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the nation’s first Prime Minister, posting, “Tributes to former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary.”

Nehru, fondly remembered as Chacha Nehru, is celebrated not only for his leadership in shaping modern India but also for his deep affection and concern for children. His birthday, November 14, is observed nationwide as Children’s Day (Bal Diwas), in recognition of his unwavering commitment to the welfare and education of young minds.

The Congress party’s official X handle posted, “Heartfelt tributes to Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary! The visionary architect of modern India, his ideals of democracy, secularism & scientific temper continue to lead the nation towards development & technological progress. His legacy remains our guiding light.”

In another post, the party remembered Nehru’s love for children, stating, “Fondly remembering Chacha Nehru, who believed children are the nation’s future. Congress carried forward his dream through the Right to Education, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan & Mid-Day Meal Scheme, empowering every child to learn and grow.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also joined the nationwide tributes, writing on X, “On the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji, I pay my humble respects to him.”

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, born on November 14, 1889, played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence and in shaping the nation’s democratic and secular framework.

--IANS

rs/dpb