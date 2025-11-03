Shashi Tharoor’s critique of dynastic politics triggers unease in Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and CWC member Shashi Tharoor's sharp critique of dynastic politics has stirred unease within the party, with a section of leaders urging the high command to consider disciplinary action against him.

In an article published in a vernacular daily titled “Dynastic Politics: A Threat to Indian Democracy”, Tharoor argued that India must move from family rule to merit-based leadership, a view many in the party see as a direct swipe at the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Tharoor wrote that the political influence of the Nehru-Gandhi lineage from Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to Rajiv, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has fostered the idea that political leadership is a hereditary entitlement.

“The dominance of political families undermines democracy,” he said, adding that family-based politics dilutes accountability, lowers the quality of governance, and allows leaders to rely on surnames rather than capability.

The former Union Minister further claimed that such families often possess significant financial capital accumulated over years in power and continue to attract large political donations.

Citing a recent study, he noted that 149 political families have multiple members serving in state assemblies, while 11 union ministers and nine chief ministers have family connections.

He also pointed out that in the past 25 years, no MP under the age of 40 has been elected to the Lok Sabha without family lineage.

Tharoor did not restrict his criticism to the Congress, naming regional parties such as the Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, Lok Janshakti Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, People’s Democratic Party, DMK, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi as examples of entrenched dynastic control.

He called for transparent internal party elections, legal term limits, and reforms to promote merit-based leadership.

While some leaders privately agree with his broader arguments, others view the remarks as ill-timed and politically damaging, especially ahead of crucial elections.

State Congress leaders in Kerala, where Tharoor is a core committee member, have so far refrained from public comment.

Party insiders say Tharoor’s article has revived unease about his strained relationship with the central leadership.

Having earlier contested the AICC presidential election and frequently voiced independent positions, Tharoor’s latest remarks are being seen as another public expression of dissent, one that, critics warn, could provide fresh ammunition to the BJP, which has long accused the Congress of being a “family-run enterprise.”

