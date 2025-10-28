Bihar Governor to pay tribute to Sardar Patel at Delhi Assembly event on Oct 30

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will share his thoughts on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the ‘Iron Man of India’, and pay tribute to him on Thursday at an event in the Delhi Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta said.

Khan will be among the Chief Guests and Key Speaker at a Symposium on the theme ‘Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and His Valuable Contributions towards Integration of India’ to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the ‘Iron Man of India’.

Gupta said the event is an initiative to pay homage to Sardar Patel’s unparalleled contributions in fostering a unified and resilient nation.

He said Niranjanaben Kalarthi, Administrator, Swaraj Ashram, Bardoli (Gujarat), will be the Special Guest at the event.

The Speaker said that an exhibition will also be organised on the Assembly premises on the occasion.

The exhibition will feature rare archival photographs, dedicated coins, stamps, books and historical documents that trace the illustrious journey of Sardar Patel, a leader who transformed resistance into nationhood and vision into enduring institutions.

The exhibits aim to provide valuable insights into his monumental role in uniting princely states and shaping the democratic foundations of modern India, he said.

The Speaker said that the Delhi Assembly remains committed to promoting awareness about India’s rich legacy and the contributions of its great leaders.

Through such commemorative events, the Assembly reaffirms its dedication to upholding the values of unity, integrity, and good governance that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stood for, inspiring generations to work towards a stronger and more harmonious nation, he said.

Earlier this month, Gupta visited The British Library in London to see archival material, rare photographs and manuscripts of the House dating back to the colonial era.

An official of the Delhi Assembly secretariat, in a statement, said the specially curated exposition traced the journey of the Imperial Legislative Council and Central Legislative Assembly to the present-day Delhi Assembly.

Gupta said, “The study of legislative history is not just an academic exercise, but a way to connect with the foundations of India’s democratic journey. These invaluable records will inspire our lawmakers, scholars, and youth to understand the evolution of governance and strengthen the democratic values enshrined in our Constitution.”

He said that legislative history must be studied with seriousness so that future policymakers can draw lessons from the past while shaping the laws of tomorrow.

--IANS

rch/uk