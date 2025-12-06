May his ideals keep lighting path to Viksit Bharat: PM Modi pays tributes to Dr Ambedkar

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his death anniversary, known as Mahaparinirvan Diwas, on Saturday, praising his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to constitutionalism.

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb, was an eminent Indian jurist and social reformer, best known as the chief architect of the Constitution of India. He dedicated his life to fighting against caste discrimination and advocating for the rights of Dalits and other marginalised communities.

Dr Ambedkar passed away on December 6, 1956, and was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1990. His birthday, April 14, is celebrated annually as Ambedkar Jayanti.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Remembering Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide our national journey. He inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values."

"May his ideals keep lighting our path as we work towards building a Viksit Bharat," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar, calling him the architect of the country's Constitution, "who believed in education as the key to social change, established the highest ideal of social justice by empowering workers, farmers, and the weaker sections".

"Laying the foundation of a strong India based on equality and fraternity, Babasaheb left an indelible mark on every aspect of national life. His personality, vast as the ocean, and his work as vast as the Himalayas, are a great example of public service for every citizen. On his Mahaparinirvan Diwas, a grateful nation pays humble tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remembered Dr B.R. Ambedkar as the "pioneer of social justice".

Taking to X, CM Yogi said, "Baba Saheb's thoughts, principles, and vision form the foundation of Indian democracy. The dream that Baba Saheb envisioned of building a society based on equality, freedom, and fraternity while struggling against the inequality, injustice, and discrimination prevalent in society remains a guiding light for all of us even today."

