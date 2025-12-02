New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) In a heartwarming and inspiring move, the Prime Minister’s Office complex will soon be officially known as “Seva Teerth” – a sacred place of service that perfectly embodies the citizen-first philosophy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seva Teerth will stand as a powerful symbol of selfless service, a workplace where every decision is guided by the spirit of seva and the nation’s priorities are shaped for the welfare of 1.4 billion Indians.

The magnificent new complex, nearing completion under the Central Vista redevelopment project and earlier referred to as the Executive Enclave, will house not only the Prime Minister’s Office but also the Cabinet Secretariat, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the grand India House – the prestigious venue for summit-level engagements with world leaders.

With Seva Teerth, India’s seat of governance rises as a shining tribute to duty, devotion, and the unbreakable bond between the government and its people.

Similarly, across India, a beautiful wave of renewal is touching every corner of governance: Raj Bhavans are joyfully becoming Lok Bhavans, the true homes of the people. A quiet yet deeply inspiring transformation took place. The very idea of governance is blossoming—from satta to seva, from mere authority to heartfelt responsibility. This is far more than an administrative update; it is a cultural and moral awakening that fills every Indian heart with pride.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the spaces where India is governed are being filled with the light of kartavya and transparency. Every name, every building, every symbol now sings a single, uplifting truth: government exists to serve the people. Where there was once Rajpath, there now flows Kartavya Path—a grand avenue that gently reminds us power is a sacred duty, never an entitlement.

The Prime Minister’s residence has proudly carried the name Lok Kalyan Marg since 2016, a beautiful address that speaks of welfare for all, not privilege for a few.

The towering Central Secretariat stands tall as Kartavya Bhavan, a living monument to the truth that public service is the highest calling. These radiant changes mark a glorious turning point in our journey. Indian democracy is joyfully embracing responsibility over power, service over status. A change in names has ignited a change in hearts and minds.

Today, every corner of governance speaks the uplifting language of seva, kartavya, and citizen-first devotion—a shining testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of an India that serves, uplifts, and belongs truly to its people.

In just the past few days, the majestic residences in Dehradun and Nainital (Uttarakhand), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Agartala (Tripura), and Kolkata (West Bengal) have proudly embraced their new identity as Lok Bhavan—homes that truly belong to the people.

The change is seamless and universally welcomed, reflecting a nation united in celebrating its democratic spirit and shedding the last echoes of colonial nomenclature. This inspiring shift is the latest milestone in a remarkable journey of renewal that began over a decade ago under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From the moment PM Modi took office, he set out to infuse every symbol of governance with the soul of India’s democratic ethos. What was once Race Course Road became Lok Kalyan Marg in 2016, placing people’s welfare at the very heart of the Prime Minister’s address.

The grand avenue of Rajpath blossomed into Kartavya Path, reminding every citizen that power is a sacred duty. The new Central Secretariat rose as Kartavya Bhavan, and the Prime Minister’s workplace was dedicated as Seva Teerth—a pilgrimage site of service.

Each name change has been a celebration of India’s core values: seva, kartavya, and lok-shakti. Only a leader of PM Modi’s stature - blessed with immense popular support, an unshakeable commitment to decolonising the Indian mind, and a rare ability to unite the nation around shared ideals - could have made this possible.

With every Lok Bhavan that now stands where Raj Bhavan once did, India steps closer to the dream of a truly people-centric Republic. Prime Minister Modi has not merely changed names; he has changed the very spirit in which India governs itself.

