Public service
J·Dec 24, 2023, 02:34 pm
CM Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To Nursing Officers Under Uttarakhand Medical Health Empowerment Campaign
J·Sep 25, 2023, 02:26 pm
Promotions should be performance-based, departmental promotions must be completed by Sept 30: CM Yogi
J·Sep 25, 2023, 11:56 am
President Murmu encourages IAS officers to make India inclusive and developed
J·Sep 20, 2023, 02:34 pm
Nitish Kumar pays surprise visit to Patna secretariat, many officers found absent
