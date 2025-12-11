Odisha CM calls for duty and integrity as 591 new officers receive appointment letters

Bhubaneswar, Dec 11 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday urged the recruits to never neglect their duties as public servants and to stay miles away from corruption.

CM Majhi appealed while handing over appointment letters to 591 newly recruited Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs), Finance and Accounts Officers, and Planning Assistants at the State-Level Nijukti Mela (Recruitment Mela 2025) held here on Wednesday.

“No matter which post you hold, always consider government service as public service. After getting a government job, never neglect your duties and always keep yourself miles away from corruption,” advised Majhi.

The Chief Minister informed that from June last year till now — within the last 18 months — 37,916 appointments have been made. He also noted that efforts are underway to fill another 30,000 posts in the next six months.

Majhi reiterated the promise of his government to fill all 1.50 lakh vacant posts within five years and to fill 65,000 government posts within two years.

“Therefore, if you (recruits) remain free from corruption and stay committed to effectively implementing all the welfare programmes of the government, the society and the state will progress,” CM Majhi further added.

He further hinted at a major boom in infrastructure development in Odisha owing to the provisions made in the state budget for huge capital investment.

Majhi said Odisha is the state with the highest capital expenditure ratio to GDP in the country - over 6.1 per cent - and about 22 per cent of the total budget.

Addressing the newly appointed Assistant Executive Engineers, Majhi said that engineers are essential in the execution of the massive budget provisions made for infrastructure development, which is crucial for building a prosperous Odisha.

He said that one of the primary goals of the state government is to increase farmers’ production and productivity by strengthening irrigation systems.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Majhi also launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Adibandh Tiaari Yojana 3.0’ for the people of the state.

A budget of Rs 2,738 crore has been approved for this scheme, under which 3,000 new check dams will be constructed, and 2,000 existing check dams will be renovated over the next five years. This will provide irrigation facilities to nearly 48,000 hectares of land in the state.

In the first phase of Adibandh Yojana 3.0, foundation stones were also laid on Thursday for 201 check dams in 15 districts, which will be built with an investment of around Rs 160 crore to provide irrigation facilities to 5,342 hectares of land.

