CM Nitish hails caste census decision, thanks PM Modi for historic development push in Bihar

Patna, May 30 (IANS) In a display of political alignment and public appreciation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a massive rally in Karakat, Rohtas district, for giving a nod for caste census.

The event, part of PM Modi's two-day visit to Bihar, witnessed the launch and inauguration of development projects worth over Rs 48,500 crore.

Addressing the crowd, CM Nitish backed the central government's decision to conduct a caste-based census, calling it a "historic step" and a long-standing demand he had championed.

"Those who opposed this idea earlier are now making baseless statements," he said, indirectly targeting opposition parties.

Nitish Kumar's speech struck a conciliatory and collaborative tone, thanking the Prime Minister for his "unwavering" support in Bihar's development journey.

The Chief Minister urged the gathered crowd to stand up and raise their hands in collective gratitude to PM Modi.

The crowd, numbering in the thousands, responded enthusiastically, turning the rally into a powerful visual moment of NDA unity.

Nitish Kumar also used the occasion to highlight the transformation of Bihar since 2005, citing improvements in infrastructure, health, education, and governance.

"Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, the pace of development in Bihar has accelerated," CM Nitish added, positioning the state as a model of growth under NDA governance.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi arrived at the public meeting venue in an open jeep, greeted by roaring chants and a sea of waving hands.

Chief Minister Nitish, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, warmly received him.

The stage, built across a sprawling 444-acre area in Karakat, was adorned with garlands and flowers specially flown in from Kolkata and Patna.

The Prime Minister responded to the electrifying welcome by standing and greeting the crowd with folded hands. He appeared visibly moved by the enthusiasm.

During the rally, PM Modi announced the inauguration and foundation laying of key development projects spanning sectors like infrastructure, transport, agriculture, aviation, and food processing.

--IANS

ajk/svn