Broaden Intelligence Bureau's Role for Future Security Challenges, Says Amit Shah at Centenary Lecture

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday stressed on the need to broaden the Intelligence Bureau's concept of security and prepare for the challenges of the future.

Delivering the 37th Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment Lecture' here in the national capital, Shah said the Intelligence Bureau must prepare itself to become a cutting-edge intelligence agency and that young officers must step forward to achieve this goal.

The Home Minister also highlighted the need to build a robust ecosystem to counter misinformation and stressed that to reduce the spread of propaganda to zero, we need to have a strategy, technology, and readiness in place.

"In today's era, the scope of sovereignty is no longer limited to territorial boundaries. If we do not include innovation, technology, the economy, resources, and research and development processes within the definition of sovereignty, we cannot ensure the safety of the country. Even the slightest lapse in securing these areas would harm our sovereignty, and therefore, it is our duty to protect them," Shah addressed the gathering that included the presence of Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, former Directors of the Intelligence Bureau, Directors General of Central Police Forces and Central Armed Police Forces, and senior officials from the Intelligence Bureau and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He further explained that security is no longer just about the protection of borders and citizens; the definition of security should be expanded to include new dimensions.

"With just one click of a computer, any country's critical and digital infrastructure can be damaged. So, we need to broaden the Intelligence Bureau's concept of security and prepare for the challenges of the future," the Home Minister said.

He emphasized increased vigilance regarding the rapid changes happening in areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and cyberspace.

The Minister focussed that simply being alert to anti-national elements causing physical damage is no longer sufficient. In today's context, the meaning of vigilance must evolve.

He highlighted that information and data are powerful tools for development, and must be protected by making radical changes to traditional methods, modes, and mechanisms.

Shah further mentioned that in the coming days, the responsibility of preparing and equipping the Intelligence Bureau with the necessary technology will fall on young officers.

Noting that India will become the world's third-largest economy by 2027, Shah pointed out that as we progress, competition intensifies, threats increase, and obstructive forces emerge.

"Building a robust infrastructure to counter these threats, from headquarters to police stations and constables, with a unified sense of purpose is the responsibility of young officers. In line with Prime Minister Modi's vision, to achieve a fully developed India by 2047, we must visualize all potential threats and prepare a comprehensive roadmap to safeguard the nation from them.," he said.

He remarked that inclusive development, along with peace and stability in the country, is only possible if we reshape our work in accordance with this expanded definition, prepare anew, and remain vigilant.

He highlighted that over the past 10 years under the Modi government, significant successes have been achieved in combating terrorism, Naxalism, insurgency, narcotics, and anarchic elements.

"Since 2014, the Central Government has enhanced and strengthened anti-terrorism capabilities through a "Whole of Government Approach," he further said.

He noted that the Modi government has undertaken numerous initiatives to empower agencies and expand their capabilities.

"A major focus has also been placed on improving coordination between states and agencies. The government has strengthened these agencies by providing them with the backing of the law and amending several legislations to enhance their effectiveness," Shah added.

Pointing that divisive forces are still "active" in the country today, Shah emphasized that disinformation, misinformation, mal-information, and fake news have such power that they are always ready to disrupt the social fabric of our society with the help of new technology. The Home Minister remarked that a country where social unity does not exist cannot progress in any meaningful way.

He added that the responsibility of addressing these challenges and preparing the entire police force to tackle them now lies with the country's information warriors.

Shah noted that attacks on critical infrastructure, cyberattacks, information warfare, psychological warfare, chemical warfare, and the radicalization of youth have emerged as intensified challenges.

The Home Minister expressed confidence that, just as the country's security agencies have faced all challenges until now, they will be able to confront these threats with the same readiness and vigilance. (ANI)