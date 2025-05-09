Rashmika Mandanna wishes Vijay Deverakonda 'health wealth & peace' as he turns 36

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna wished her rumored beau Vijay Deverakonda "health, wealth, and peace" as he celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday.

Dropping an adorable picture of her 'Dear Comrade' co-star, Rashmika wrote on her Instagram stories, "I am super late yet again but happiestttt birthday Vijju. I hope your days are filled with all the blessings and love, joy, health, wealth, peace and everything else."

Though Rashmika and Vijay have never confirmed being in a relationship, their admirers are convinced that the Telugu actor is dating the National crush.

These two are often seen sharing adorable messages for each other like this on social media. Not just that, whenever they travel out of the country at the same time, the netizens start speculating that they are on a vacation together.

Just recently, when Rashmika took off to Oman to celebrate her 29th birthday in April, VD was also travelling abroad. Netizens were quick to notice that the backdrop of Rashmika and Vijay's social media pictures was very similar.

According to the latest reports, the speculated lovebirds will once again be seen sharing screen space in Rahul Sankrityan's next, named "VD14" for now.

Commemorating VD's birthday, the makers dropped the first look poster from the much-awaited drama.

Mythri Movie Makers took to their official X handle and wrote, “The GODS gave him STRENGTH. War gave him a PURPOSE. Team #VD14 wishes @TheDeverakonda a very Happy Birthday."

The first look showed Vijay peacefully meditating in a place of worship. Wearing nothing but a dhoti, his back was facing the camera. We could see a lot of scars on his back, with his hair longer than usual. It seems like Vijay will don a completely new look in his next.

Moreover, Vijay is waiting for the release of his highly anticipated drama, "Kingdom".

On the other hand, Rashmika's lineup includes "Thama", "Kubera", "Pushpa 3", "The Girlfriend", and "Rainbow".

--IANS

pm/