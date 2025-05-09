Vaani Kapoor salutes the Indian Forces for defending the nation with resolve & integrity

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor appreciated the Indian Armed Forces for defending the nation with resolve and integrity.

She took to the stories section of her Instagram handle, and penned, "What we witnessed wasn't just a successful defense, but a powerful, robu display of strength, strategy, and unwavering commitment by the Indian Armed Forces, doing what they do best, defending the nation with resolve and integrity."

"I salute the Indian Army for ensuring our nation's safety, for standing guard while we sleep in peace, and for carrying out their duty with unmatched courage, precision, and humility." the 'Bell bottom' actress wrote.

On the work front, Vaani's upcoming project with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, "Abir Gulaal" was indefinitely postponed in India amidst the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

Fawad was scheduled to make his Bollywood comeback after 9 years with "Abir Gulaal".

Previously, the Pakistani actor has been a part of Bollywood movies such as “Khoobsurat,” and “Kapoor & Sons”, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

After his last release, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, Pakistani actors were banned in the country following the Pulwama attack.

Additionally, Fawad also faced a lot of backlash after calling Operation Sindoor by the Indian forces in response to the Pahalgam attack, "Shameful".

The 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' actor penned on Twitter, “My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come. A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad!”

During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Defence Forces attacked nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the wee hours of May 7, escalating tension across the LoC.

India's air defence systems also intercepted a major Pakistani drone attack.

--IANS

pm/