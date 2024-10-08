National Security
IIT Madras launches Cybersecurity Centre to boost Fundamental & Applied Research in India
Aug 09, 2024, 11:09 AM
Chinese-American sentenced to 25 years in prison for spying on dissidents for Beijing
Aug 09, 2024, 05:24 AM
ISIS terrorist Rizwan Ali arrested in Delhi with arms, ammunition ahead of Independence Day
Jul 26, 2024, 12:32 PM
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accuses the Congress party of doing politics on the Agniveer Scheme
Jun 28, 2024, 11:56 AM
Vikram Misri appointed India's new Foreign Secretary
Jun 13, 2024, 12:38 PM
Ajit Doval appointed as National Security Advisor for third time
Apr 13, 2024, 08:07 AM
Modi Govt stands for transparent governance, no tolerance for terror: Tejasvi Surya
Apr 05, 2024, 09:32 AM
Congress manifesto pledges to engage with Pakistan depending on its willingness to end cross-border terrorism
Mar 26, 2024, 12:09 PM
Turkey detains 147 people over alleged 'Islamic State' ties, minister says
Mar 20, 2024, 12:24 PM
Russia warns United States: Use of SpaceX for spying makes its satellites a target
Mar 19, 2024, 12:50 PM
Hong Kong legislature passes tough new national security law, expands govt power to crush dissent
Mar 11, 2024, 12:56 PM
PM Modi lauds Mission Divyastra, first flight test of Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology
Mar 11, 2024, 10:56 AM
Supreme Court to hear TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha in May
Feb 23, 2024, 01:44 PM
UK-born woman who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citizenship removal
Feb 09, 2024, 05:22 AM
No criminal charges against Biden for mishandling documents; his memory 'significantly limited': Special counsel
Jan 15, 2024, 09:24 AM
Explained | Why is North Korea testing hypersonic missiles and how do they work?