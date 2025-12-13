PM Modi, MPs pay tributes to security personnel killed in 2001 Parliament terror attack

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several other parliamentarians, paid homage on Saturday to the security personnel who were martyred in the 2001 terror attack on Parliament.

On December 13, 2001, five terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) targeted the Parliament complex, leading to the deaths of six Delhi Police personnel, two members of the Parliament Security Service, and a gardener. All five terrorists were neutralised by security forces during the attack.

India is observing the 24th anniversary of the deadly assault on Saturday.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan also reached the Parliament premises to pay tributes to those who lost their lives in the terror attack.

Several senior leaders were present during the tribute ceremony, including Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, Jitendra Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and other parliamentarians.

Earlier, taking to X, Home Minister Amit Shah said: "Today is the day to once again remember the indomitable valour and courage of our security forces against terrorism, when in the year 2001, they thwarted with their spirit the cowardly terrorist attack on the temple of the world's largest democracy, our Parliament House."

"I pay homage to the brave soldiers of the security forces who attained martyrdom while giving a befitting reply to the terrorists. This nation will forever remain indebted to the sacrifice and martyrdom of these heroic warriors," he added.

Priyanka Gandhi also paid homage to those who lost their lives, saying: "We pay heartfelt tribute to our brave soldiers who were martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament on this day. The nation will forever be indebted to these valiant martyrs and their families for sacrificing their lives in defence of the country's honour."

On December 13, 2001, five JeM terrorists drove into the Parliament complex in a car bearing forged Home Ministry and Parliament labels.

Although both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha had been adjourned around 40 minutes before the incident, several Members of Parliament and senior government officials, including the then Home Minister L.K. Advani and then Minister of State for Defence Harin Pathak, were among the more than 100 people believed to have still been inside the building.

Using fake identity stickers on their vehicle, the attackers, armed with AK-47 rifles, grenade launchers, pistols and hand grenades, managed to breach the security cordon around the parliamentary complex. They were armed with AK-47 rifles, grenade launchers, pistols and hand grenades.

Constable Kamlesh Kumari of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was the first security personnel to notice the terrorists and raised the alarm.

She was shot by the attackers and died on the spot. During the exchange of fire, one of the gunmen's suicide vests exploded after he was shot dead, while the remaining four terrorists were also killed by security forces.

All ministers and Members of Parliament inside the complex escaped unharmed. In total, nine people were killed in the attack, while at least 17 others sustained injuries.

--IANS

sd/vd