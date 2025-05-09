If this escalates further, nobody wins: UK Foreign Secy after speaking with EAM Jaishankar, Pak Foreign Minister

London/New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy as both leaders discussed combatting terrorism with a zero tolerance approach.

"Had a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy this afternoon. Our discussions centered around countering terrorism, for which there must be zero-tolerance," the EAM posted on X.

The discussions followed as hostilities between India and Pakistan escalated on Thursday after Pakistan's military attempted to hit civilian infrastructure and military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and some other locations with missiles and drones, all of which were neutralised by the Indian armed forces.

"Tensions between India and Pakistan remain a serious concern. Speaking to both Dr S Jaishankar and Ishaq Dar today, I've continued to push for a path forward through diplomacy, not conflict. I have been clear to all sides that if this escalates further, nobody wins," Lammy posted on X Friday evening.

Recently, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had raised serious concerns about escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

"Rising tensions between India and Pakistan will be of serious concern for many across Britain. We are engaging urgently with both countries as well as other international partners, encouraging dialogue, de-escalation and the protection of civilians," said Starmer while addressing the House of Commons of the British Parliament.

Speaking on the same issue, UK Conservative Party MP Priti Patel extended support to India, saying that it has the right to take reasonable and proportionate steps to defend itself to dismantle the vile terrorist infrastructure that has caused death and continues to threaten it. She slammed Pakistan for threatening India and Western interests by fostering terrorism.

Patel, who is UK's Shadow Foreign Secretary, also extended her condolences to the victims of "murderous, violent terrorism" in Pahalgam on April 22.

“It was an act of terrorism, and we must reflect on the fact that Pahalgam has joined Mumbai, New Delhi and other places in India in being forever scarred by an act of terror," she said.

“Terrorists based in Pakistan threaten India and Western interests. It was the country that Osama bin Laden was hiding in -- and because of the long history of violence being inflicted by terrorists on India, the UK has in place long-standing security co-operation agreements with India," she added.

Following India’s actions against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, UK’s Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman also questioned the British government whether it will call on Pakistan to remove terrorist bases “once and for all”.

“It was made clear at the time by India that either Pakistan removes the terrorist spaces along the Line of Control, or India would remove them. Last night, nine sites were hit. Those were terrorist bases where terrorists were being trained to commit further atrocities in India. Will the Minister call on Pakistan to ensure that those terrorist bases are removed once and for all?" asked Blackman while speaking in the House of Commons.

Earlier, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak justified the strikes conducted by Indian defence forces on the terror camps operating in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying that there can be no impunity for terrorists.

“India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists,” Sunak posted on X.

--IANS

scor/as