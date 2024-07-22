Indian Economy
J·Jul 22, 2024, 08:06 am
Indian economy needs to generate nearly 78.51 lakh jobs annually in the non-farm sector- Economic Survey
J·Jul 18, 2024, 06:50 am
FICCI forecasts 7.0pc annual GDP growth for India in 2024-25
J·Jun 09, 2024, 08:52 am
Challenges for Modi in his third term as prime minister
J·May 31, 2024, 02:00 pm
India's GDP surpasses estimates, grows at 8.2 pc in FY24 and 7.8 pc in Q4
J·May 23, 2024, 01:06 pm
After BSE, market cap of NSE-listed companies now touches USD 5 trillion
J·Apr 14, 2024, 11:04 am
FPIs bought Rs 13,347 crore worth India stocks so far in April
J·Feb 10, 2024, 11:13 am
'Gur ko gobar karna inki mastery hai': Sitharaman hits out at Congress in Rajya Sabha
J·Feb 08, 2024, 12:53 pm
Sitharaman tables 'White paper on Indian economy' in Lok Sabha
J·Feb 08, 2024, 08:22 am
As Centre gears up for White Paper, Kharge releases 'Black Paper' to highlight 'failures' of BJP govt since 2014
J·Feb 01, 2024, 06:58 am
Budget 2024: Capital Expenditure Set to Soar by 11.1% to Rs 11.11 Lakh Crore
J·Jan 31, 2024, 02:54 pm
January 2024 registers Second-Highest Monthly GST Revenue Collection
J·Jan 14, 2024, 02:45 pm
Deora Attacks Rahul: Congress for Labelling Industrialists Anti-Nationals After Shinde's Shiv Sena Transition
J·Jan 13, 2024, 07:58 am
100 million 'affluent' Indians by 2024, but divide in spending power an issue: Goldman Sachs
J·Jan 01, 2024, 12:24 pm
GST collections rise 12% to touch Rs 14.97 lakh crore in April-Dec
J·Dec 05, 2023, 06:00 am
India set to become 3rd large economy by 2030: S&P
J·Dec 02, 2023, 05:16 am
IMF ED KV Subramanian rebuts critics, applauds India's resilient 7.7 per cent GDP growth
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.