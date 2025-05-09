Sonowal takes stock of key port projects, cargo movement amid tensions with Pakistan

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal conducted extensive review meetings with officials here on Friday in the backdrop of rising tensions with Pakistan.

The minister took stock of key maritime projects and directed the officials to ensure that the business remains normal, and reviewed measures to be taken to ensure smooth and regular movement of cargo operations.

Major organisations under the Ministry, including the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Ltd (IPRCL), Indian Port Global Ltd (IPGL), Directorate General of Shipping, and Mumbai Port Authority, participated in the day-long meeting.

The Union Minister also reviewed the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat, one of the Ministry’s flagship initiatives.

In a detailed interaction with the CMD and directors of SCI, the Union Minister reviewed current operations, fleet augmentation, and long-term expansion strategies aligned with the government’s Vision 2047. SCI, as India’s strategic national shipping line, plays a pivotal role in advancing maritime self-reliance and capacity enhancement.

An in-depth review of the Greenfield Mega Port project at Vadhavan was held with JNPA Chairman Unmesh Wagh and senior officials. The Minister stressed the need to fast-track the development of the port, citing the Prime Minister’s vision of making India a global maritime leader.

The Union Minister also met, IPGL Chairman Sunil Mukundan to assess the company’s global performance. The discussions included the progress and future plans for Chabahar Port in Iran and Sittwe Port in Myanmar, key projects that aim to expand India’s maritime footprint internationally.

A separate meeting was held with IPRCL Chairman M.K. Semwal and senior management to assess progress on critical rail connectivity projects, particularly those supporting IWAI operations in Assam and infrastructure across major ports. The Minister urged IPRCL to prioritise the development of port-linked rail tracks in view of rising cargo volumes.

In addition, the Union Minister interacted with the newly constituted National Shipping Board (NSB), welcoming its Chairperson and members. Sonowal emphasised the board’s strategic role in policy guidance and expressed confidence in its contribution to shaping India’s maritime future.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working towards unearthing opportunities of the blue economy and enabling our maritime sector to step up to become a major force in the world. All our agencies, organisations and teams are working towards the realisation of this vision of PM Modi to transform our country into a Viksit Bharat. We met to review our key projects and take measures towards swift realisation of these maritime goals,” Sonowal said.

Secretary (Ports, Shipping and Waterways), T.K. Ramachandran and Joint Secretary (Ports), R. Lakshmanan, also participated in the high-level deliberations.

