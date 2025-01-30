PM Modi, CM Yogi Ensuring Safety Measures After Maha Kumbh Stampede Tragedy

Prayagraj: Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, expressed grief over the stampede during the Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya, emphasizing that Prime Minister Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and their teams are working to improve safety arrangements to prevent such incidents in the future.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Chidanand said that the incident happened due to a few individuals ignoring the barricading and not following the administration's instructions.

"On Mauni Amavasya, an incident happened. There were all the arrangements but due to the mistake of a few people, who did not listen to the administration and ignored the barricading, this incident happened. We all are grieving the demise of the people. The whole country, state and the saint community are standing with the bereaved families. PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath and the whole team are working to make the arrangements effective so that no such incident should happen," he said.

He also emphasized that all the schools, colleges and hospitals should be opened so that when people get tired of walking, they will get a place to sit and relax for some time.

"Many people are creating narratives. The journey to Mansarovar is 52 km, see the journey to Vrindavan, Vaishno Devi, Badrinath and Kedarnath, in every journey one has to walk. Therefore, we should not pay attention to the fact that we have to walk," Swami Chidanand Saraswati said.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna said. He said twenty-five bodies have been identified.

Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit.

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)