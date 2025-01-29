Maha Kumbh Stampede: Nearly 40 Bodies Recovered, Report Says

Prayagraj: Nearly 40 bodies were brought to a hospital morgue near the site of a stampede at the Maha Kumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh, three police sources told Reuters.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/news/tourism-and-travel/mahakumbh-2025/stampede-at-maha-kumbh-mela-leaves-bodies-bags-and-clothes-scattered-in-prayagraj

There has been no official announcement of casualties from the local government, nearly twelve hours after the stampede, caused by pilgrims rushing to take a dip in a holy river.

—Reuters