Maha Kumbh Stampede: Nearly 40 Bodies Recovered, Report Says

Nearly 40 bodies recovered after stampede at Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, report says
🏷 Mahakumbh 2025
Jan 29, 2025, 02:55 PM
Nearly 40 Bodies Recovered

Prayagraj: Nearly 40 bodies were brought to a hospital morgue near the site of a stampede at the Maha Kumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh, three police sources told Reuters.

There has been no official announcement of casualties from the local government, nearly twelve hours after the stampede, caused by pilgrims rushing to take a dip in a holy river.

—Reuters

