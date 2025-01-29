Kharge Blames Poor Arrangements, VIP Culture for Maha Kumbh Stampede Tragedy

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has blamed the "stampede" at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on half-baked arrangements, VIP movement, and prioritizing self-promotion over proper management.

"During the Maha Kumbh, the news of a stampede on the banks of Teerthraj Sangam in which several people lost their lives and many others got injured is extremely heart-rending. Our deepest condolences to the families of the devotees and we wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," Kharge said in a post on X.

"Half-baked arrangements, VIP movement, paying more attention to self-promotion than management and mismanagement are responsible for this. Despite spending thousands of crores of rupees, such arrangements are condemnable," he added.

He said that VIP movement should be curbed at the Maha Kumbh.

"There are still many important 'Shahi Snans' left, so the central and state governments should wake up now and improve the arrangements so that such unpleasant incidents do not happen in future. Arrangements for accommodation, food, first aid and movement of devotees should be expanded and VIP movement should be curbed. This is what our saints and sages also want. Our Congress workers are requested to provide all possible help to the victims."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday appealed to the devotees to take a holy dip at the ghats nearest to them and advised to not insist on taking a dip at the Sangam Ghat due to large crowds.

He said that around 8 to 10 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj today and there is continuous pressure due to the movement of devotees towards the Sangam Nose. He said that a few devotees have suffered serious injuries when they tried to cross barricading on Akhara Marg.

"Around 8-10 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj today. There is continuous pressure due to the movement of devotees towards the Sangam Nose. A few devotees have suffered serious injuries when they tried to cross barricading on Akhara Marg. The injured have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

"Since Mauni Amavasya mahurat started last night, a large number of devotees have been coming in," he added.

Yogi Adityanarg noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Anandiben Patel are also continuously taking reports of the situation.

The incident comes as a massive crowd of devotees gathered at the Sangam Ghats for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya.''

Meanwhile, 36.1 million devotees have taken a bath in Triveni till 10 am on Wednesday, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. (ANI)