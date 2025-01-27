Uttarakhand CM Orders Immediate Relief for Fire-Affected Families in Savni Village

Uttarkashi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the administration to provide all possible assistance to the families affected by the fire in Savni village of Mori block of Uttarkashi district.

According to the Chief Minister's office, the CM has ordered the district administration to start relief and rehabilitation work immediately.

He has directed the District Magistrate to make arrangements for essential materials, food, clothes and temporary shelter to the affected families on a priority basis.

According to the information received, the fire in Savni village has been controlled.

Sub-District Magistrate Purola Gopal Singh Chauhan and Tehsildar Mori, including the team of SDRF, Police, Fire Service, Fire Service Naugaon, Revenue, and Forest Department, are present at the spot.

More details are awaited. (ANI)