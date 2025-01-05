Uttarakhand CM Dhami to Double Journalist Welfare Fund to ₹10 Crore; Launches 'Adopt a Village' Drive

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the budget of the Journalist Welfare Fund in the state will be increased from Rs five crore to Rs 10 crore. CM Dhami said that journalists will now be given accreditation by the state government at the tehsil level as well.

He also participated in the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected executive of Uttaranchal Press Club in Dehradun earlier on Saturday.

During the program, the Chief Minister said that the Non-resident Uttarakhandis have shown interest in the 'Adopt a Village' program and have presented their proposals to the government.

A detailed development plan is being prepared for the identified villages on the suggestions of the Non-residents. The said villages, becoming role models of development, will also serve as an inspiration for other migrants.

Showing interest in the Adopt a Village program being run for Non-residents living abroad on the initiative of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, many NRIs have identified villages for themselves. Along with this, a roadmap of development for the identified villages has also been presented before the state government.

The idea of the 'Adopt a Village' program came out in a dialogue held by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Non-resident Uttarakhandis living in different countries on March 5 in which the Chief Minister appealed to the NRIs to adopt one or more villages in the state. After this, many Non-residents have identified villages and presented a roadmap of the work to be done here to the state government.

He also inaugurated the 5-day State Industrial Agriculture Development Fair organized in memory of Veer Shiromani Madho Singh Bhandari at Maletha Tehri Garhwalon Friday. The Chief Minister inspected the departmental stalls and saluted the march past the rally taken out by various schools and NCC cadets on this occasion.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "Madho Singh Bhandari was a brave warrior and the coming generations should know about him. The state government is working to fulfil the resolve of Madho Singh Bhandari. The state government is committed to ensuring the development of the state."

Earlier, on Friday, the Chief Minister garlanded the statue of Veer Shiromani Madho Singh Bhandari at his memorial in Maletha and paid homage to him. (ANI)