Uttarakhand CM Dhami participates in 'Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan' organised at Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan' organised at Doon University in Dehradun on Thursday.

The state government organised the event for the first time, under the initiative of the Chief Minister.

In a post on X CM Dhami said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the migrant brothers and sisters living all over the world on the occasion of Pravasi Uttarakhand Diwas. All of you have worked to get the culture and cultural heritage of Uttarakhand recognized on the global platform. This day gives us an opportunity to connect with our cultural heritage and traditions. All you migrant brothers and sisters are heartily welcomed in the state."

The Dhami government honoured the migrants of the state who have brought laurels to the nation and Uttarakhand with their abilities and skills in different fields.

Migrants of Uttarakhand who have been residing in many parts of the country for decades connected with their motherland today.

Earlier CM Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the approval of the PM Vidyalakshmi scheme and said that this step is an important and revolutionary initiative in the field of education.

"This step is definitely an important and revolutionary initiative in the field of education. This historic decision will pave the way for a bright future for poor and meritorious students. By getting a loan of up to Rs 10 lakh at a low interest rate, students will not face any kind of financial obstacle in pursuing higher education," said the Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

Under the scheme, any student admitted to a higher education institution can apply for an education loan via the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme.

"These loans will be collateral-free and guarantor-free," stated Union Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to reporters following the Cabinet meeting. The scheme will benefit up to one lakh students each year. (ANI)