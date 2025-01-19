Uttarakhand CM Dhami Orders FIR Over Fake Circular Amid Municipal Election Campaign

Dehradun: Amid chaos over the circulation of a circular, the Uttarakhand government has issued clarification that the circular was "fake" and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the police to register an FIR.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the government has said that this circular is completely fake. The "fake" circular going viral on social media claimed that the state government has authorized a distributor to buy and sell pan masala and cigarettes in the interest of revenue.

Dhami on Saturday held a public meeting in Almora and appealed to the people to make the BJP victorious with a huge majority in the upcoming municipal elections.

He appealed for votes for Ajay Verma for the post of mayor and BJP candidates for other councillor posts. A large number of people attended the public meeting to listen to CM Dhami.

CM Dhami, while addressing the public meeting, said that Congress never showed seriousness on the development of Almora, whereas our government has always been committed to the development of Almora, due to which Almora has been made a municipal corporation.

Dhami also urged the public to support BJP's mayoral candidate Kalpana Devlal and councillor candidates in the municipal corporation elections scheduled for January 23. Addressing a public meeting, he outlined the party's vision for transforming Pithoragarh into an ideal and environmentally friendly city.

Earlier, Dhami advocated for a "triple-engine" government that would bring faster development. He emphasised the importance of securing full control in the state, including the Mayor's position, to achieve accelerated growth.

"I am a worker of the party. All parties are going to elections. The entire board, including the Mayor, should be ours and there should be a triple-engine government... So, that development takes place at thrice the speed. There is no doubt about it," the BJP leader stated on Friday.

The State Election Commission of Uttarakhand has officially announced the dates for the Municipal Local Body General Elections for the year 2024-25. The elections will be held for 11 Municipal Corporations, 43 Municipal Councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats across the state on January 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for January 25. (ANI)