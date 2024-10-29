Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces bonus for state govt employees

Dehradun: Ahead of the festive season, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday announced an increase in dearness allowance and ad hoc bonus for the employees working in the state government.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the Uttarakhand government issued the notification regarding the same, on the instructions of the Chief Minister.

The state government's regular employees working full-time will be able to take advantage of this decision. Along with this, the officials associated with the University Grant Commission (UGC) will also benefit.

A separate order will be issued for judges of the High Court, the Chairman and members of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission. The arrears of dearness allowance from July 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024, will be paid in cash. The allowance will be added to the regular salary from October 1, 2024.

The non-gazetted employees of the state government along with aided educational institutions, local bodies, district panchayats, and daily wage employees will get the benefit of the ad hoc bonus.

According to the government of India, the maximum limit for 30 days bonus is Rs 7,000 and the employees in service for six months from March 31, 2024, will be given the bonus. The government employees who have worked from six months to one year will be given a bonus according to their service ratio.

Casual or daily wage workers who have worked at least 240 days each year for the last three years will also be eligible for a bonus worth Rs 1,184. The order issued by the Uttarakhand government states that employees found guilty in departmental disciplinary action or criminal cases will not be eligible for the bonus. However, if an employee is reinstated after the suspension, he or she will be eligible for the bonus.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government issued an order dated March 14, 2024, that approved a 50 per cent dearness allowance to the state government employees on the 7th pay scale from January 1, 2024. According to an order passed by the Union Finance Ministry, the percentage has been increased by 3 per cent from July 1, 2024.

—ANI