Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in 'Run for Unity' in Dehradun

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in the Open Run for Unity Cross Country race at Pavilion Ground Dehradun to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Paying tribute to the great hero of the nation, Iron Man, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who embodied the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', the Chief Minister said that he dedicated every moment of his life for the unity and integrity of the country, his entire life inspires us to serve the nation.

The Chief Minister said that the "Run for Unity" is organized every year on October 31 on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

"This year, due to the coincidence of Diwali with his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program that this time the 'Run for Unity' would be organized on 29 October," the CM said.

He further said that Sardar Patel realized the dream of Akhand Bharat through his strong will, foresight, and unwavering dedication.

"By uniting more than 560 princely states, India became a strong nation, and gave us an India which has a feeling of unity despite diversity," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Sardar Patel's diplomacy and foresight as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister in the creation of a broad and integrated India has also made a very important contribution to the history of independent India.

"Every citizen of the country will always be indebted to the great contribution made by Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in binding the country together, who built modern India with his unique determination and foresight," Dhami said.

This 'Run for Unity' has been organized with the aim of awakening the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' within every citizen.

The spirit of unity and integrity is not just an idea, but the ultimate duty of every Indian. This is not a normal race, but it is also a medium to strengthen the unity and integrity of our country.

