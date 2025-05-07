US advises its citizens in Pak to leave active conflict zones

Islamabad, May 7 (IANS) The US mission in Pakistan issued a security alert to American citizens on Wednesday, advising them to depart from areas of active conflict zones.

This came hours after the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine high-value terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent civilians.

"We are aware of reports of military strikes by India into Pakistan. This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments. US citizens are reminded of the 'Do Not Travel' advisory for areas in the vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict, and the US Department of State's 'Reconsider Travel' advisory for Pakistan generally," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

The US Department of State had issued a travel advisory in March, also urging its citizens to "reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict."

"Do Not Travel to: Balochistan Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province, which include the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to terrorism. The immediate vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict," the advisory stated.

India stressed that Operation Sindoor was a calibrated military action, not an act of escalation.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the government said.

Foreign Secretary Misri underlined that India's objective was to dismantle terror infrastructure without endangering civilians or provoking wider conflict.

"Operation Sindoor was a proportionate and responsible response to Pakistan's ongoing support for terrorism," he said.

He added that in the days since the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan had only issued denials and accusations instead of acting against the perpetrators.

--IANS

