Bhagyeshree shares what it really means to be a good mother

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actress Bhagyeshree believes that being a good mother is not just about protecting your children but making them independent.

The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress took to her Instagram and dropped a throwback picture with her son Abhimanyu and daughter Avantika.

She further penned a heartfelt note ahead of Mother's Day on May 11.

Bhagyeshree wrote, "Being Mom! A week to Mother's Day. In a program organized for young Moms, I shared a bit of what I learnt through life.

My children mean the world to me, and there is nothing I wouldn't do for them, but if I truly did that, I would not be a good mom. Children need to be taught to be independent, to learn through mistakes they make, to rise up when they fall, to grow through adversities and help others who cannot."

Emphasizing the need to make your kids self-dependent, the actress went on to share, "We can hold their finger when they learn to walk, but we have to let go so that they can run. Love doesn't come through need, just as caring is never protection enough."

"In today's world.... and it is as fierce as the jungle can be, it is survival that counts.... and to be able to do that, your children have to be the Lion King," Bhagyeshree concluded.

The post also included a video where Bhagyeshree reiterated that as a mother, her primary goal is to make her children capable of facing any challenges that life throws at them.

"My children are my responsibility. So, I have set them on a path where they are capable of looking after themselves. They don't feel that they need me. Indian parents bring up their children, making them feel very needy. Everything we as parents set up for our children, which I feel is wrong," she was heard saying.

After making a spectacular debut in the 1989 blockbuster "Maine Pyar Kiya" alongside Salman Khan, Bhagyeshree tied the knot with Himalaya Dassani in 1990. After her marriage, she has been a part of very few projects.

