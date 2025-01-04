UP DGP Assures Complete Security with Mock Drills and Advanced Tech

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh police squads on Saturday conducted a mock drill at various sites of the Mahakumbh Mela Nagar, with UP DGP Prashant Kumar personally inspecting the ongoing preparations for the massive religious gathering.

In line with these efforts, Commando units were seen rehearsing anti-terror operations and also demonstrating various security measures. Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar on Saturday said that complete security arrangements have been made for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar said, "Complete security arrangements have been made. CCTVs have been installed for surveillance in the entire area. Work is going on in coordination with all departments. All precautions are being taken here. We have taken responsibility and made preparations as 40 to 50 crore people will take a holy dip during Mahakumbh."

Earlier today, several Akharas took out a grand Shobha Yatra in Prayagraj. The procession was a vibrant display of devotion, with sadhus smeared in holy ash, adorned with garlands, and riding horses.

The Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj. The main bathing rituals, known as the Shahi Snan (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Uttar Pradesh Police has deployed underwater drones and installed 2,700 AI-enabled cameras in and around the Mahakumbh campsite area to enhance security.

Uttar Pradesh Minister JPS Rathore said that Prayagraj is fully prepared for the Mahakumbh and expects over 45 crore devotees to attend the event.

"Prayagraj has been completely prepared to welcome people to the Mahakumbh. This time, the Kumbh has been arranged and equipped with technology. We expect more than 45 crore devotees to come to witness the Maha Kumbh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to the seers and sages and has given the name 'Amrit Snan' to the 'Shahi Snan.' Many saints and sages will attend, and we will all be blessed by seeing them," Rathore told ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country's diverse cultural heritage over 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages. (ANI)