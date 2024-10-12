logo
States & UTs

Gujarat: 6 people dead in wall collapse in Mehsana district

Police and ambulance services responded swiftly to the incident near Jasalpur village.
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷 Gujarat
Oct 12, 2024, 11:47 AM
Gujarat wall collaspe

Mehsana (Gujarat): Six people died after a wall of a private company collapsed near Jasalpur village in Kadi taluka of Mehsana district, said police on Saturday.
Police and ambulance reached the spot immediately after receiving word about the incident.
Speaking to ANI, District Development Officer (DDO) of Mehsana, Dr. Hasrat Jasmine said "This is a private company which was under construction. The incident happened around 1.45 pm. As per our information, 9-10 people were trapped, out of which 6 bodies have been recovered. A 19-year-old boy has been rescued alive and as per his statement, 8-9 people were working here. 2-3 people are still trapped. We pray to God that we rescue them alive."
Rescue operation is currently underway.

—ANI

Mehsana tragedyRescue operationwall collapseGujarat newsPolice ResponseMehsana incidentprivate company accident

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...