Gujarat: 6 people dead in wall collapse in Mehsana district

Mehsana (Gujarat): Six people died after a wall of a private company collapsed near Jasalpur village in Kadi taluka of Mehsana district, said police on Saturday.

Police and ambulance reached the spot immediately after receiving word about the incident.

Speaking to ANI, District Development Officer (DDO) of Mehsana, Dr. Hasrat Jasmine said "This is a private company which was under construction. The incident happened around 1.45 pm. As per our information, 9-10 people were trapped, out of which 6 bodies have been recovered. A 19-year-old boy has been rescued alive and as per his statement, 8-9 people were working here. 2-3 people are still trapped. We pray to God that we rescue them alive."

Rescue operation is currently underway.

—ANI