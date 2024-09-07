Rescue operation
J·Sep 07, 2024, 02:48 pm
Uttar Pradesh: 4 people dead, 15 rescued in Lucknow building collapse; rescue operations underway
J·May 17, 2024, 02:17 pm
Flash flood at old Courtallam falls in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi, 1 dead
J·May 15, 2024, 10:30 am
Rajasthan mine lift collapse: Hindustan Copper Ltd official dies, 14 others rescued
J·Mar 29, 2024, 06:24 am
Ten dead as taxi rolls down gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway
J·Mar 18, 2024, 07:29 am
Two killed, several injured after under-construction building collapses in Kolkata; CM Mamata Banerjee visits site
J·Feb 27, 2024, 02:10 pm
Municipal Vehicle Plunges Into Ditch In Uttarakhand's Nanital, 1 Dead
J·Feb 17, 2024, 12:18 pm
Tamil Nadu: 8 killed, 10 injured in Virudhnagar firecracker factory explosion
J·Feb 17, 2024, 09:19 am
Ten bogies of goods train derail near Delhi's Sarai Rohilla railway station
J·Feb 07, 2024, 10:38 am
Tamil Nadu: 6 workers die after portion of building collapses near Ooty
J·Feb 07, 2024, 08:05 am
Tamil Nadu: Five stranded Sri Lankans rescued from sandbank near Mandapam
J·Feb 05, 2024, 12:03 pm
Uttarakhand: SDRF rescues 25 people stranded due to snow in Dehradun
J·Jan 31, 2024, 02:36 pm
8 lives lost, 7 injured in a tragic road accident near J&K's border town
J·Jan 18, 2024, 03:31 pm
Dumper Crashes Into Ditch Near Sonprayag
J·Nov 30, 2023, 03:18 pm
Sent Signal Through Water Pipe That We're Safe, Says Foreman Who Was Trapped In Silkyara Tunnel
J·Nov 29, 2023, 03:37 pm
EAM Jaishankar Commends Grit And Determination After Successful Rescue Of Silkyari Tunnel Workers
J·Nov 29, 2023, 03:33 pm
'All Workers Are Happy And Doing Well': U'khand Minister After Meeting Rescued Workers From Uttarkashi Tunnel
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.