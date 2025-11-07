11 from T'gana among 270 Indians repatriated from Thailand

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (IANS) Eleven people from Telangana are among 270 Indian nationals repatriated from Thailand after fleeing Myanmar following a military raid on cybercrime hubs.

The Indian citizens arrived in Delhi by a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight on Thursday night.

The Telangana government said the group of 11 people were handed over to the Telangana Bhavan authorities in New Delhi after due investigation and verification by the concerned central government officials.

The Telangana government officials immediately took steps to provide them temporary accommodation. They also made arrangements for their travel to Hyderabad.

According to the state government, these people were trapped in cybercrime camps in Myawaddy, Myanmar and returned home today.

These citizens are from districts like Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Warangal.

These rescued Indians were victims of organised cyber fraud networks, which had lured them with the promise of high-paying jobs.

They were later held captive and forced to engage in illegal online activities. This repatriation is in continuation with the earlier rescue operations undertaken by the government of India to bring back Indian nationals trapped in such fraudulent setups across the Myanmar-Thailand border region, said an official statement

The government of Telangana, through Telangana Bhavan, Delhi, has made all necessary arrangements in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and other concerned agencies to provide temporary accommodation, essential support, and safe transportation back to Hyderabad.

Two special flights operated by the Indian Air Force flew back 270 Indian nationals including 26 women from Chiang Mai in Thailand to Hindon airbase in Uttar Pradesh.

These individuals were among hundreds of international workers who were forced to leave the cyberscam centres that were operating out of Myawaddy taking advantage of the lax cyber infrastructure of Myanmar.

The Indian investigating agencies reportedly gathered details from these people as to how they ended up there and what all activities they were participating in.

--IANS

ms/pgh