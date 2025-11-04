Odisha govt seeks MEA’s intervention to rescue Jagatsinghpur youth trapped in Sudan

Bhubaneswar, Nov 4 (IANS) Following Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s direction, the Odisha government has written to the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), seeking immediate intervention to rescue Adarsha Kumar Behera, a youth from Jagatsinghpur district who has reportedly gone missing in Sudan.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), upon learning about the incident through media reports, CM Majhi instructed senior officials of the state government to take prompt action.

Following the CM’s directive, the Director General of Intelligence wrote to the MEA, urging it to take necessary steps to ensure Adarsha’s safe return.

Additionally, the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi has also communicated with the MEA, requesting coordination with the Indian Embassy in Sudan to trace Adarsha and facilitate his safe repatriation.

The Chief Minister has assured Adarsh’s family of all possible support from the state government and urged them to remain patient while efforts continue to bring him back safely.

According to reports, Adarsh, a resident of Kotakana village under Tirtol police limits, has been working in Sudan as a plastic operator since 2022.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Adarsh’s wife said that a few days ago, she had received a call from her husband, during which he said he was trapped in Sudan.

She added that while Adarsh was trying to leave the African country with the help of his employer, he and two others were captured by rebels.

Adarsh’s wife further stated that in the video messages they have been receiving intermittently, her husband informed her that he was being beaten and mistreated by the rebels in Sudan.

Sources claimed that Adarsh is the only son of his parents, who work as daily wage earners to make ends meet. Adarsh, who had gone to Gujarat in search of work, later travelled to Sudan.

“I appeal to the government to ensure that my husband returns to Odisha at the earliest,” Adarsh’s wife urged.

--IANS

gyan/dan